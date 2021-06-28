Upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Windsor-Essex

The opportunity to receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine continues to grow.

The UHC — Hub of Opportunities, formally known as the Unemployed Help Centre, is hosting another walk-in clinic Wednesday at 6955 Cantelon Dr. from 9 to 3 p.m.

If you are between 12 to 17 years of age, looking to get your first dose of Pfizer, you are asked to call the UHC at 519-944-4900 ext. 166 in advance to book a time. A reminder youth must have an eight-week interval between first and second doses.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting dedicated youth vaccination times on Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, the Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg and Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.

WECHU will announcing shortly special walk-in times at their mass vaccination clinic at the former Sears location once Devonshire Mall reopens in Step 2 scheduled for Wednesday.

The Shoppers Drug Mart at 1760 Huron Church Rd. has announced 600 appointments available for the Moderna vaccine for those 18 years and older.

You can also book an appointment at a mass vaccination clinic at wevax.ca.

As of Monday, 74.1 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine in Windsor-Essex while 41.7 per cent of adults 18 years or older have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I anticipate that more than 50 per cent of adults in our region will be fully vaccinated by sometime next week,” says medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “We can certainly look towards a two dose summer for all of us.”