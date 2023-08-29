Upcoming 'puppy party' event highlights influx of animal surrenders to Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society hopes to spark more pet adoptions or fostering to curb the influx of pets that have come into its care.

The surge of surrenders prompted the society to pause all intakes in mid-August, but officials say while the situation has improved, more homes are needed to house the excess dogs, puppies, cats and kittens.

"The community came forward to help in terms of fostering and adopting. It's been helpful enough for us to slowly consider a few more animals to come in off that waitlist but we are still triaging a waitlist," said Anna-Lee Fitzsimmons, director of public relations for the Calgary Humane Society.

"We do still have animals waiting to come in here."

Fitzsimmons says 80 more households have joined their roster of fosters, allowing the animals a temporary home environment.

She says the pandemic has played a role in the current situation.

"People are back in the office, people are able to go on vacation again, so I think largely, what's happening is there are more animals and more puppies and kittens in the community than there are homes for."

PUPPIES, TOO

For those who may want to start by raising a puppy, 22 Australian Shepherd-crossed Poodles or "Aussie-doodles" are up for adoption.

Officials say they were surrendered after the breeder was evicted from a rental property near Calgary.

Prospective pooch parents can view the pups and other pets at an upcoming event.

"It's just kind of a fun community engagement style event where people can come in and meet all the puppies available for adoption and hopefully pick one to go home with," Fitzsimmons said.

The "Puppy Party" event runs from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Calgary Humane Society facility.

Jamie Proudfoot began fostering in June and says opening up her home to dogs in need of a fresh start has been rewarding.

"It is effort but it's such good effort and you feel so good, giving back. I would encourage it for anybody who is unsure if they want to have a dog yet."

"It's just such a rewarding thing to do, to know that you're helping set them up for their future when they end up with their permanent families and that you were able to give them some of that training and some of that learning and get them used to being a dog in a house."

Fitzsimmons also says pet ownership restrictions contribute to the number of surrenders, and is calling for more landlords to relax rules barring pets to reduce long-term factors for pet surrenders.