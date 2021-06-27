Upcoming vaccine clinics in Waterloo Region, Brant County
In addition to dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics, a number of cities are opening pop-up locations over the next two weeks.
Here are a few that have already been announced.
WATERLOO REGION
Appointments must be made in advance, no walk-ins will be accepted. They can be scheduled on the Region of Waterloo’s website.
Public Health say these clinics are not intended for anyone between the ages of 12 and 17.
Ryerson Public School
749 Grand Valley Drive, Cambridge
June 29 – July 3
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Forest Heights Collegiate Institute
255 Fischer-Hallman Road, Kitchener
June 29 – July 3
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Mary’s High School
1500 Block Line Road, Kitchener
July 6 – July 10
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Resurrection Catholic Secondary School
455 University Avenue West, Kitchener
July 6 – July 10
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you are 12-17 and booked an appointment at one of the mobile vaccination clinics, please reschedule your appointment at a clinic that offers the Pfizer vaccine.
BRANT COUNTY
Walk-in clinics will be held at two locations and no appointment is necessary.
Both are for those aged 12 or older who have not received their first shot. No second doses will be administered.
Visitors are asked to bring their OHIP health card or any other government-issued photo ID.
Laurier University
1 Market Street, Brantford
June 28 – 30, July 2
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Paris Fairgrounds
139 Silver Street, Paris
June 29, July 2-3
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Brant County Health Unit (@BrantHealthUnit) June 27, 2021