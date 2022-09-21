Update coming from B.C. officials on strategy for 'keeping communities safe'

Several B.C. officials are giving an update Wednesday on public safety in the province.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, Attorney General Murray Rankin and experts on policing and mental health are scheduled to give an update in the afternoon.

Few details were provided ahead of the group's announcement, but it may include details on a provincial prolific offenders report, which is expected to be released this month.

That report was first announced in May. At the time, Doug LePard, former Vancouver Police Department deputy chief, and Amanda Butler, a health researcher, were hired to investigate prolific offenders and random violent attacks.

"Keeping people safe is a top priority of our government," Farnworth said in a news release when the report was announced. "We stand with all victims of crimes, and we share British Columbians’ concern and frustration with prolific offenders."

The report was expected to be submitted on Sept. 2. But about a month ago, the province said the team required "a short extension" to complete their investigation, adding it would instead be released "by the end of September."

"An overwhelming number of people have reached out to the experts to share their experiences and provide recommendations on prolific offenders, including about highly visible crime in downtown cores and unprovoked, violent stranger attacks," a statement from the province said.

"The challenges underlying these issues are complex, requiring thoughtful analysis and creative solutions."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.