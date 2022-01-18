Wasaga Beach abduction suspects posed as police officers, struggled with victim

Investigators say they are looking for three suspects who posed as police officers before abducting a Wasaga Beach woman.

During a press conference on Tuesday, the OPP said 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri was taken from her home on Jan. 12 around 8:30 p.m. by three armed Black men dressed in police gear, but not actual uniforms, who claimed to have a warrant for her arrest.

Police said a struggle ensued when Hajtamiri became suspicious and tried to call 911 from her Trailwood Place home.

Detectives said surveillance video captured three men fleeing the scene in a white SUV, believed to be a Lexus RX.

It remains unclear whether Hajtamiri and the suspects knew each other.

Police said the woman's family is cooperating with the investigation.

"Investigators and the family of Elnaz Hajtamiri are concerned for her safety and well-being. The OPP is deploying all available resources to help locate Elnaz Hajtamiri and bring her home," police stated in a release Tuesday.

Hajtamiri, who also goes by the surname Tamiri, is five feet three inches tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length black hair.

Police launched a dedicated tip line and urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-833-728-3415 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Police also created the hashtag #BringElnazHome.