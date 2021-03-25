Update expected on B.C.'s policy for visitors at long-term care homes

Provincial health officials are expected to give an update Thursday afternoon on the future of visitation at care homes.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to address the issue during a news conference, according to the premier.

"Dr. Henry is going to be talking about our long-term care facilities and how we're going to deal in the near term with visitation, which is something so critically important," John Horgan said Wednesday.

"It's children and grandchildren desperate to see their parents and grandparents, and we know that, we understand that."

The update is one many families have been waiting for as most care home staff and residents have now been vaccinated for COVID-19.

