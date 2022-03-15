Surveillance images released in investigation into fatal shooting outside North Vancouver Superstore

Police located a suspect vehicle and released surveillance images in the days after a well-known gang member was fatally shot in a grocery store parking lot in North Vancouver.

A car was found on fire near 29th Street East and Tempe Crescent at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, homicide investigators said at a news conference Tuesday. Investigators confirmed that vehicle was a dark blue Mazda, which had been seen being driven away from the scene of the shooting Friday.

In addition to the update on the vehicle, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team also released surveillance video and images of two individuals they say were seen exiting the Mazda.

"We want to identify these individuals and speak with them," Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said.

Dhesi said the person driving the Mazda was wearing a black hoodie, grey pants with either a patchwork or torn pattern, black shoes and a medical mask. They were carrying a grey backpack with a single strap.

The other person in the car was described as wearing a three-quarter-length black jacket with a hood, which had a "very distinct" white symbol on the left shoulder. They were also wearing grey pants and black shoes.

"If anyone recognizes or saw these people in the 300 block of Tempe Crescent, North Vancouver or in the surrounding area, you're asked to contact IHIT immediately," Dhesi said.

Milad Rahimi, 34, was shot multiple times in the Superstore parking lot on Seymour Boulevard Friday afternoon. He was rushed to hospital, but died from his injuries.

Rahimi was described by police as being "well-known" to them, and they said his death had "all the hallmarks of a targeted gang hit."

The alleged gangster was arrested in Vancouver in 2008 in connection to a violent kidnapping, but all charges against him were later stayed. Homicide investigators say Rahimi's gang ties are both local and international.

#BREAKING @HomicideTeam is releasing photos of two persons of interest that exited the suspect vehicle in the shooting. The vehicle was found on fire on Tempe Crescent in North Van on Saturday night. @CTVVancouver https://t.co/0TNl4lUBbS pic.twitter.com/IxME4MWQhz