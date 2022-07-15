iHeartRadio

Update: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

image.jpg

RCMP say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

She was reported missing on July 13, according to RCMP. She was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m., when she left her home in the RM of Hanover, believed to be riding a bicycle.

She is five-foot-six, weighs 120 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. When the teen was reported missing, RCMP said she could have been in the area of New Bothwell or Steinbach.

12