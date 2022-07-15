Update: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

RCMP say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

She was reported missing on July 13, according to RCMP. She was last seen at approximately 12:30 a.m., when she left her home in the RM of Hanover, believed to be riding a bicycle.

She is five-foot-six, weighs 120 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. When the teen was reported missing, RCMP said she could have been in the area of New Bothwell or Steinbach.