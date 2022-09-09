'Update on arrest and charges' coming Saturday, 5 years after Abbotsford homicide investigation began

Homicide investigators say they have made an arrest in the 2017 slaying of Chelsey Gauthier, and will be providing more details on the case at a news conference in Abbotsford Saturday.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will provide "an update on an arrest and charges" in the case at the Abbotsford Police Department at 2:30 p.m.

Gauthier was 22 when she was last seen on the morning of July 27, 2017. She was in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Abbotsford, according to information provided by police at the time of her disappearance. Police did not say whether she was with anyone else.

The young woman was reported missing on July 30 and her body was discovered just over two weeks later in Mission.

Investigators provided few other details about the case in 2017, saying only that Gauthier's death was a homicide and that it did not appear to be random.

A man identifying himself as Gauthier's father posted YouTube videos during her two-week disappearance, praying for her safe return.

After her death, "Trucker Ray" posted videos confirming his youngest daughter had been killed.

"They found her and she's now with the Lord. I had a feeling about this," he said in one of the videos.