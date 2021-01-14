Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give an update on the province's COVID-19 numbers and vaccine program Thursday afternoon.

The news conference with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, originally scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MST, was pushed back an hour. A government notice announcing the change added Health Minister Tyler Shandro would also be joining.

Watch the press conference live at 4:30 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

A day earlier, Hinshaw called Alberta's falling positivity rate and hospital numbers "encouraging" but still an indication of the collective work that needed to be done until a majority of the province is vaccinated.

For the first time since Nov. 20, both Edmonton and Calgary are home to fewer than 4,000 of the province's 12,800 active cases.

Alberta sits second amongst provinces for active cases, as well as hospitalizations, and fourth for deaths. Hinshaw reported Wednesday there were 820 Albertans in hospital with the disease, 137 of whom are in intensive care. A total of 1,368 COVID-19 patients have died since March.

The vaccination work, however, has been momentarily stalled in some regions without enough vaccine doses. According to Alberta Health Services, scheduled appointments and booking openings have been delayed in several health zones across the province.

Hinshaw said AHS was trying to minimize the start-stall cycle by closely monitoring supply and forecasting appointments, but that the issue could be "relatively common."

"We're trying to strike that balance where we have enough people eligible that we're able to always fill our available appointments, so there will always be a need for people to wait and be patient, but of course we always want to expand on that leading edge so that we're not leaving appointment space open and unfilled."

As of Jan. 13, about 66,500 Albertans had been vaccinated. That day, the province offered more shots than it had before, 8,500.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matthew Black