Update on COVID-19 protocols for schools in Alberta scheduled for Friday morning
The provincial government will provide an update on COVID-19 and back-to-school guidance being offered to school districts in Alberta.
In a news release, the province announced the update is scheduled for Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. and will provide information about back-to-school guidance and work being completed to “protect public health in schools.”
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Adriana LaGrange, minister of education, are expected to be present at the update.
Edmonton Catholic schools providing all-year learning have returned to classes this week and are utilizing the COVID protocols from last year.
School trustees have said they have heard many concerns from parents about COVID-19 protocols, and what they and their children can expect for the coming year.
The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) has previously said that without direct guidance from the government, students and teachers are left with a feeling of anxiousness.
According to the ATA, those feelings are only exacerbated as the province removes mandatory quarantine requirements for those who test positive for the virus and stop asymptomatic testing.
More to come…
-
Middle Earth is moving: Amazon shifts 'Lord of the Rings' series to U.K.Amazon Studios has notified the New Zealand government that it will shift the production of all future seasons of the "Lord of the Rings" television series to the United Kingdom, New Zealand said on Friday.
-
The COVID-19 vaccine policies in place in Manitoba universitiesMany Manitoba post-secondary institutions are not mandating COVID-19 vaccination to attend in-person classes come fall.
-
Memorial to residential school children vandalized, no word on futureA spontaneous memorial to the children of residential schools has been vandalized twice in the past week, despite efforts to protect it.
-
Pair of MLAs plan on endorsing Heather Stefanson as next leader of the PCsA member of Premier Brian Pallister's cabinet has received some potential endorsements from colleagues to lead the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba once Pallister steps down.
-
Jets will require vaccinations for fans to attend events. Will the Flames follow suit?With the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic heating up the Winnipeg Jets have become the first Canadian NHL team to set some ground rules early for who gets in to watch them play during the 2021-22 season.
-
Maritime Pride festivals bringing community back togetherWith the flag-raising taking place Thursday evening, and the performance stage at the Garrison Grounds in final preparations, the Halifax Pride Festival is underway.
-
Winnipeg city councillor Markus Chambers mulls mayoral run in 2022In Winnipeg, a new mayor will be elected in 2022 as Mayor Brian Bowman has already announced that he will not seek re-election. One city councillor is mulling over the possibility of throwing their hat into the ring.
-
1 injured, 2 arrested in afternoon shooting in SurreyTwo people are in custody and a man is in hospital after a shooting inside a Surrey home Thursday afternoon.
-
Sask. post-secondary students await update on mandatory vaccinesAs several universities in Ontario announce mandating vaccines in order for students to return to campus, Saskatchewan students are left with questions if the same will happen here.