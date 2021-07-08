Update on long-term care visitation coming from B.C.'s top health officials

Updated guidelines on long-term care visitation is coming from B.C.'s top health officials Thursday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will make the announcement in the afternoon. Details on what changes or updates to current guidelines are being made haven't been announced.

Visitor guidelines on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's website, which were last updated on May 5, say family and social visits aren't restricted to one designated person, like they were earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to two adults and a child can visit a resident indoors. More visitors are permitted outdoors, however.

Family and friends can visit residents in their room or in common areas without staff present and there are no longer restrictions on frequency of visits or how long they last.

Residents will be supported to leave their care homes for family visits and aren't required to isolate when they return, the May 5 guidelines say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.