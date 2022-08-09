Update on major Vancouver housing project: Senakw development site prepped for construction
It seems construction will be starting soon on a major First Nations development in Vancouver.
Blue fencing is now set up at the south end of the Burrard Street Bridge, where the first phase of work will begin on the Squamish Nation Sen̓áḵw development.
This particular section of the Kitsilano project will have three towers and a new road.
The full development is set to include 11 towers – the largest of which will be 58 storeys tall – and more than 6,000 rental units.
The current plan is that about 250 of those will be earmarked for Squamish Nation members, though that figure could change.
The concept has been in the works since 2010, and the Squamish Nation chairperson posted on social media that construction will start within the next month.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault
