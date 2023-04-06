Investigators release new video in 'random' drive-by shooting in Schomberg

Investigators released new video and information about a suspect vehicle from a drive-by shooting in Schomberg in hopes of finding the two people involved.

Police say the shooting happened on Centre Street, between Rebellion Way and Church Street, around 8:40 a.m. on Sun., Feb. 12.

Police say a man was walking his dog when a car sped passed him on the quiet residential road, and he gestured at it to slow down.

According to police, the vehicle turned around and fired multiple shots at the pedestrian, striking him 13 times.

The suspects fled the area at a high rate of speed, travelling west on Centre Street, police say.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators have determined that two suspects were in the vehicle, a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with Ontario licence plate CXAK183.

Investigators say the vehicle was reported stolen from Toronto.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876- 5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.