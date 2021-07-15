Update to reveal how many more cases of COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. over 24 hours

B.C. health officials will provide an update Thursday afternoon on the number of COVID-19 cases noted in the province in a 24-hour period.

The update will be provided in a written statement sent to media and posted online.

The province's rolling weekly average for daily cases is now at 43, which dipped slightly from the average earlier in the week thanks to just 41 cases recorded in the last period.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had not seen a single coronavirus-related death in six days, leaving the seven-day average at 0.14 deaths per day.

The update also included that half of B.C. adults have received both doses of vaccine against the disease.

Health-care workers have given out nearly 5.9 million shots since the three vaccines became available in the province, and enough first doses to cover 80 per cent of eligible adults.

Since the start of the pandemic, 148,888 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed in B.C., 639 of which are still considered active.

Sixty-six people were in hospital as of Wednesday for treatment of the disease.

According to the health ministry, 1,760 people have died.

This is a developing news story and will be updated. Check back for the latest information.