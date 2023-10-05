Updated COVID-19 vaccine to be available to certain groups next week

With respiratory illness season around the corner, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reminding residents to stay safe by staying up to date on their vaccinations.

Starting Tuesday, Oct. 10, Moderna’s updated SPIKEVAX XBB COVID-19 vaccine will be available to vulnreable, higher-risk populations in the community.

The Ontario Ministry of Health has prioritized the following groups for the first phase of this rollout:

Pregnant individuals

Individuals over 65 years of age

All children six months to four years of age

Individuals who are from a First Nation, Inuit or Métis community, and/or who self-identify as First Nation, Inuit, or Métis, and their household members

Individuals six months of age and older with underlying health conditions per NACI recommendations

Members of racialized and other equity deserving communities

Health care workers and first responders

Eligibility is also limited to those who have not had a dose of COVID-19 vaccine or a confirmed COVID-19 infection in the last six months.

Flu shots will also be offered to eligible individuals during their COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

Both the XBB COVID-19 and flu vaccine will be available to the General Public after the high-risk populations towards the end of October, at health care providers’ offices and pharmacies, the health unit said.

“It is safe and convenient to receive both the COVID-19 and flu shot at the same time, reducing the need for multiple visits to a doctor, nurse practitioner, or local pharmacy,” WECHU officials say.

Appointment bookings at the WECHU for eligible priority groups is now open and can be booked online at wechu.org/cv/vaccine-clinics