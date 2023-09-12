Updated Ford F-150 gets new grille, other features as Ford shows it off on eve of Detroit auto show
The top-selling vehicle in America will get a bit of a facelift next year, one of just a few new or updated vehicles that will be shown off this week at Detroit's big auto show.
-
Sask. man reunites grandma with treasured 1979 Chevy SilveradoA Prince Albert man has gone the distance to deliver a birthday present to his gr
-
New program in Edmonton uses VR to help neurodivergent people navigate the workplaceA new program at NorQuest College is using virtual reality to try and get more neurodiverse people into the workforce.
-
Suspicious fire forces family of 7 out of Athabasca home: RCMPA fire that forced a family of seven out of their home in Athabasca, Alta., is suspicious, RCMP said.
-
London Knights, Hunter family mourn loss of Richard HunterThe London Knights are mourning the loss of Richard Hunter, father of owners Mark and Dale, on Wednesday.
-
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer to unveil fall COVID-19 plan as infections, hospitalizations tick upwardOntario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore is set to unveil a 'COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan' later this week following an uptick in infections in the province.
-
Private info of 300 people breached in municipal phishing attack in North BayThe names and other personal information of 300 customers was breached in a phishing attack in North Bay on Wednesday.
-
Boxed wine and no five-star chef: Guests sue B.C. fishing tour operator, saying experience not as-advertisedAllegations that a fishing tour operator failed to provide five-star meals, fine wines and other amenities it advertised are at the centre of a dispute that came before B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
-
Yarmouth ferry passenger numbers up over 2022: Bay Ferries Ltd.The number of passengers taking the ferry running between Yarmouth, N.S. and Bar Harbor, Maine is up over last year.
-
Manitoba New Democrats promise to set up cardiac centre if electedManitoba New Democrats are promising to improve cardiac care at the St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg if they win the Oct. 3 provincial election.