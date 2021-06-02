Updated reopening plan removes another barrier for Roughriders' return to play

The new updates to Saskatchewan’s Reopening Roadmap have removed another barrier for the Saskatchewan Roughriders to get back on the field at Mosaic Stadium in 2021.

The province announced a new vaccination threshold that triggers the removal of all remaining public health orders, including the mask mandate and gathering limits. To reach this goal, 70 per cent of those age 12 and older must have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are thrilled to hear from the Premier that we will be able to welcome Rider Nation back to Mosaic Stadium without capacity restrictions once step three is achieved. It is a testament to the people of Saskatchewan who have worked so hard and sacrificed so much to get here,” the Roughriders said in a statement.

The team said it is currently working to develop health and safety protocols and will communicate them, along with a ticket process, as soon as they are finalized.

Speaking Tuesday, Premier Scott Moe said the new targets give the Roughriders and other large Saskatchewan events an opportunity to make plans for the summer.

“Now they know what they have in front of them with respect to what the future may look like, should we hit these metrics, which I expect that we will,” Moe said.

Moe said decisions on stadium capacity will be left in the hands of the Roughriders, based on the number of spectators they feel they can safely support.

In the case of the removal of all public health orders, Moe encouraged Saskatchewan residents to continue to do what they feel comfortable with – at events like Rider games – which could include continued mask use.

“In the meantime, we encourage you to help the province reach its step three goal by getting your vaccine as soon as you are eligible and by continuing to follow all the current health guidelines,” the Riders’ statement continued.

The last Roughriders game at Mosaic Stadium was played on Nov. 17, 2019.