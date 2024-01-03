UPEI seeks community input on action plan after critical report

The University of Prince Edward Island is seeking community input on the preliminary draft of its action plan. The move comes more than six months after the release of a critical report that concluded the school has a toxic culture of bullying, harassment and racism.

According to a Wednesday news release, UPEI has drafted a preliminary action plan based on input from more than 350 campus members through two townhalls and 16 listening sessions.

“I am pleased to invite you to participate in the community consultation for the preliminary draft of the UPEI Action Plan,” said Dr. Greg Keefe, interim president and vice-chancellor of UPEI, in the release. “The intention of the preliminary draft is to address the recommendations outlined within the UPEI Review as well as the concerns shared during campus listening sessions. Overall, the draft plan focuses on accountability and the need for change.”

Last June, the UPEI Review, which was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate behavior in 2021, released its report, which described UPEI as having a “toxic and/or bullying environment.”

According to the release, the action plan is a “work in progress” and people are encouraged to provide feedback on it until Jan. 17.

