Upgrade that would have closed Vancouver SkyTrain station for 2 years being reconsidered

A major upgrade that would have closed a busy downtown Vancouver SkyTrain station for two years is being reconsidered due to high costs.

TransLink gave the update about Burrard SkyTrain Station Friday, saying it received "higher than anticipated construction bid prices." The upgrades were first announced last July and the process was expected to begin early this year.

Included in the initial plans were doubling the number of escalators and elevators, relocating the entrance, redesigning the outdoor plaza and upgrading the station's power supply. Now, TransLink says the project will need to be "rescoped."

"This is due to ongoing pressures in the construction industry caused by global supply chain issues and higher construction costs," a statement from TransLink said.

"The details have not yet been finalized but TransLink will prioritize upgrades to ensure the station remains in a state of good repair."

The transit authority didn't have details on what the new upgrade plans will include, but said they'll be communicated to the public as soon as they're worked out.

When the project was announced last year, TransLink said closing the station will help minimize confusion for customer travel patterns during construction, reduce overall construction time and save as much as $35 million.