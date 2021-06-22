Upgraded COVID-19 vaccine booking system launching in Waterloo Region

An upgraded system for booking COVID-19 vaccines in Waterloo Region will launch on Wednesday.

The system eliminates the need to pre-register for a vaccine, instead allowing residents to schedule a first dose appointment as soon as one is available.

People aged 12 and older are eligible to use the self-serve option to book their first dose appointment.

Anyone eligible for an accelerated second dose will also be able to rebook using the new system.

Starting Wednesday, second doses will be available to anyone who received their first mRNA dose on or before May 30.

Local pharmacies and primary care providers are also administering vaccines in the region. Appointments can be made directly through those locations.

Previously, people needed to fill out a form to request an earlier second dose. Officials said anyone who used that form should be invited to book an appointment on Tuesday.

Officials continue to encourage everyone to take the first mRNA vaccine available, adding it's OK to mix Moderna and Pfizer for first and second doses.