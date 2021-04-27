Upgrades to popular waterfront road completed in Vancouver

More than a year after the City of Vancouver closed a waterfront road to vehicle traffic in one direction, work is now complete allowing cars back in the area.

Last April, part of Beach Avenue from Denman to Pacific streets was closed to eastbound traffic in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. A section of that road was closed to make room for a protected bike lane that, in turn, gave more room for pedestrians to maintain physical distance on the nearby seawall.

Last summer, that roadway was the busiest cycling route in Vancouver, the city says, with more than 10,000 cycling trips made per day.

The city says it received feedback on the changes to Beach Avenue from more than 2,500 residents, many of whom were concerned about the lack of eastbound vehicle traffic and the rerouting of transit in the area. https://bc.ctvnews.ca/upgrades-to-bring-vehicle-traffic-back-to-beach-avenue-begin-this-week-1.5219700

Upgrades began last December and are now complete, the city says. Anyone driving, walking or cycling through that area near English Bay will notice new painted crosswalks, median islands, concrete barriers along a two-way protected bike path and the return of eastbound traffic.

"Now that we’re facing a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing limits to travelling and socializing, it is crucial that residents continue to have safe and accessible options for walking, cycling, and rolling," said Mayor Kennedy Stewart about the upgrades in a news release.

"The City of Vancouver is committed to supporting all COVID recovery efforts that provide safe physical distancing as well as year-round enjoyment of our streets and Beach Avenue represents a significant milestone in these efforts."

The city says the cost for the upgrades was $250,000.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday