Upgrades to Windsor park unveiled, a sign of things to come this year

The City of Windsor unveiled $650,000 of improvements Tuesday to Stodgell Park in Walkerville.

Moreover, the city is working on 17 additional upgrades to and/or new park construction projects over the course of the year.

Improvements at Stodgell Park include a 680-metre multi-use trail surrounding the park. New solar lights and refuse cans, a toboggan hill and a new parking lot.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, was on hand Tuesday morning to mark the occasion.

"Don't forget this was a much different park just a few years ago, so, people are actually seeing improvements that benefit and enhance their quality of life,” said Dilkens.

“And they are telling me they appreciate it and we're certainly going to keep moving forward and making great advancements in our city and in our parks."

Additional improvements to Stodgell Park — having a six-acre footprint at the corner of Kildare Road and Seneca Street, will take place later this year. Installations of soccer field posts and nets takes place in the spring.