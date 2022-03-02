Upgrades underway on GO train infrastructure in Guelph

Metrolinx has started repairing and upgrading GO line infrastructure in the City of Guelph.

A news release from Metrolinx said the upgrades are part of a plan to bring two-way, all-day service to the Kitchener line.

Crews will work on retaining walls between Dublin Street and Wyndham Street, as well as the Norfolk Street bridge and replacing the Wilson Street bridge.

The next phase of work will move closer to residential areas, and crews will need to access the retaining wall through Waterloo Park. Several small trees will need to be removed as part of the work, but Metrolinx officials said they’re working to maintain large trees in the area. Trees will be replanted once the work is complete.

Officials said construction will also take place in the area of Lower Kent Street in the coming weeks. Any affected residents will receive a notice before any street closures.

Metrolinx needs to repair the retaining walls before replacing a track between Wellington Street and Silvercreek Parkway.

Work is expected to last into the fall. Officials said they’re working to reduce the impact for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.