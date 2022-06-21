Upgrading Rossdale: City seeks feedback on plans

The City of Edmonton released plans for the Rossdale area Tuesday and is seeking public input before finalizing designs.

The transformation is part of the River Crossing Business Plan, which aims to turn West Rossdale into a “vibrant community and a special place for Edmontonians and visitors alike,” according to the city.

The plan involves changes to the Rossdale Transportation Network, new residential developments and the restoration of the Rossdale Power Plant.

The plan outlines several changes to the transportation network, including new streets, creating grand boulevards and turning Rossdale Road into a parkway.

New roads would include 102 Street and an EPCOR access road towards the river.

A community hub on 96 Avenue and 104 Street is also proposed.

“96 Avenue will become an attractive roadway that can be used as a central cultural hub for socializing, gathering, celebrating, shopping and much more,” said the city in an information booklet.

“104 Street will be a pedestrian-focused street with vehicle access for future local businesses and residents.”

The city is looking for the public’s input on the plans for Rossdale and a survey will be available until July 11.

A webinar is also scheduled for June 23 at 6:30 p.m.

The Touch the Water Promenade Project has finished the concept phase and the preliminary design report is on the city’s website.