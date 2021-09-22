Uppal bests Henderson in Edmonton Mill Woods, according to final count

Now that all the ballots have been counted, it's official: Conservative incumbent Tim Uppal has defeated outgoing city councillor and Liberal candidate Ben Henderson in Edmonton Mill Woods.

According to preliminary results posted by Elections Canada Wednesday morning, Uppal will keep his seat having earned 37.6 per cent of the vote.

A difference of 3.6 per cent of the vote, or nearly 1,760 votes, separated Uppal and Henderson.

CTV News had projected the results on Tuesday, but both candidates held off on remarks until the official results were in.

Tuesday night, Uppal wrote to voters and workers: "Thank you to the people of Edmonton Mill Woods for entrusting me once again to be your Member of Parliament. To the countless volunteers, supporters, voters, and Elections Canada workers, thank you for all of your hard work, and for engaging and participating in our democracy."

Henderson congratulated Uppal as well as his own team for their month-long campaign.

"For our supporters — do not feel defeated. The vast majority of the vote in Mill Woods was progressive," his statement read in part. "Mill Woods residents still want $10/day childcare, they want action on climate change, they want an economy that is looking forward not back, they want to finish the fight against COVID-19 and protect our health care systems. I hope the conservatives in this province are listening to that."

Uppal won in 2019 when he captured 50.3 per cent of the vote over Amarjeet Sohi, then Liberal candidate and former minister of natural resources.

NDP candidate Nigel Logan earned 21.9 per cent of the vote in Mill Woods, while People's Party candidate Paul Edward McCormack received 6.1 per cent.

Elections Canada reported a 62.91 per cent voter turnout in the riding, excluding anyone who registered on Election Day.