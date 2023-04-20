Upper Letang girl, 16, dies in single-vehicle crash: N.B. RCMP

A 16-year-old girl from Upper Letang, N.B., has died after a single-vehicle crash in Pennfield.

St. George RCMP officers responded to the crash on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. The crash, which occurred on Route 778 in Pennfield, is believed to have happened when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the ditch and collided with a utility pole.

The 16-year-old girl, and only passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene as a result of her injuries. The driver, a 17-year-old St. George girl, was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the girl’s exact cause of death.