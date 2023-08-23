Uproar in Laurentian University community over on-campus pub closure

An announcement made Tuesday afternoon by the Laurentian University Students' General Association about the closure of the on-campus pub just weeks before students return for the fall has taken many by surprise, with current and former students expressing shock and outrage online.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform our community, that due to challenging circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to indefinitely close the Pub DownUnder. It will no longer be operational effective immediately," the SGA said in a social media post shortly after noon Aug. 22.

"This decision hasn't been taken lightly. There has (sic) been numerous efforts to reevaluate our operations and structure, but after much discussions, the board of directors of the SGA has taken the final decision."

In response, many people have expressed their dismay at the news in the comments of the post.

"What a sad day for Laurentian’s community. Thank you for being a fun place for students for all these years. The pub was more than a bar, it was family. I will certainly miss the 'chips & dip,'" Facebook user UMentioned Laurentian said in reply.

"Would love to see the students and SGA membership come together on this and support the people who made the pub a place to gather."

"Very sad news. I spent a lot of time (and money) in the pub many years ago. So sad that new students will not enjoy the same memories," Debbie Otten-Lawley said in the comments.

Others are rallying to try to save the pub that is operated by the SGA.

"Can there be a campaign made to keep the pub open. Give alumni a chance to step up and support their alma mater," Bryan Cook said in a comment.

"Makes no sense at all. What is this - liabilities? Bad operators? Contract it out then, and step back, and have it well controlled and making money. I'll sign that lease - bring on the paperwork," Rob Gregorini, owner of Respect is Burning Kitchen & Bar, said in a comment.

The pub has been around for more than 60 years and has been an integral part of school and campus culture, the Laurentian Alumni group said in a social media post about the announcement.

"This marks the end of an era here at Laurentian but we assure you that we are doing everything we can to provide an amazing student experience for you this upcoming academic year," the alumni association said.

Ben Demianiuk, director of housing and food services at the university, told CTV News in an email the school respects the SGA's decision to close the pub and it "will continue to collaborate with student leaders on future projects."

"With respect to food services as a whole, the pub represented a small percentage of overall food sales on campus (less than two per cent), so we're confident that students can be served by Subway, Blends & Curries or the dining hall, which are all in the same building. We are looking forward to next week's opening of Birch Bark Coffee, which will have two locations on campus," Demianiuk said.

Messages to the SGA and a former employee for comment were not immediately returned.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca will continue to follow the story and provide updates here as they become available.