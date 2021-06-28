Upset the TV was too loud, police say Elliot Lake suspect shot neighbour with an air gun

A 62-year-old suspect in Elliot Lake is facing charges that police say stem from a neighbour irate about a loud television.

Ontario Provincial Police said they were called Sunday night at 11:30 p.m. about a weapons call at an apartment complex on Washington Crescent in Elliot Lake.

"Investigation determined the complainant attended the apartment next door to ask the neighbour to turn the television down," police said in a news release.

"Once permission was granted to enter the apartment, the neighbour then shot the complainant in the arm with an air gun."

Police arrived a short time later and arrested the suspect and seized the air gun. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 62-year-old suspect is now charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on Aug. 3.