Uptick in fatal drug poisonings in B.C.'s Interior tied to 'pink substance,' health officials warn

Health officials in B.C.'s Interior are warning users to be careful following an uptick in fatalities in the Kamloops area.

In an advisory issued Thursday and in effect for a week, Interior Health warned residents of an increase in fatal drug poisonings, some of which "involved the use of a pink substance."

The substance is not identified in the advisory, and the health authority said not all deaths have been connected with it.

"Drugs with high amounts of fentanyl and benzodiazepines are circulating in the community," IH wrote in the alert.

"Community members who use drugs of any colour are at risk when both injecting and smoking substances."

The authority advises users to go to an overdose prevention site to protect themselves, whether they're smoking, snorting or injecting a substance.

It also suggests getting drugs checked, using the Lifeguard app if using alone, carrying naloxone and avoiding mixing substances.

Interior Health did not say how many deaths have been tied to the pink substance or noted in the region in general.

The announcement comes the same week as B.C.'s chief coroner announced the year-end results of her analysis of illicit drug overdoses.

A record-breaking 2,224 people died last year due to toxic drugs, 508 more people than in 2020.

The tragic toll again led to calls for a safer, regulated supply of the drugs users want to take, and for a supply that can be accessed by users who haven't been diagnosed with a substance use disorder.