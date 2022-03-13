Uptick in people wanting to volunteer

Volunteer Sudbury is a non profit organization that matches people willing to give their time to organizations that need help.

With pandemic restrictions easing it’s seeing an uptick in both people looking to volunteer and organizations needing them.

"What we noticed in the effects of the pandemic on the human experience is that, across the board, is that you had individuals who were feeling socially isolated, feeling complacent in their daily lives, searching for ways to kinda break out of that cycle that they found themselves in. And volunteerism emerged as a great option for them," said Samuel Boucher, of Volunteer Sudbury.

Officials at Volunteer Sudbury describe it as a "job bank" for volunteers.

"A lot of the times it can be difficult to find out what opportunities are available in the community and what's required of you," said Megan Karchie of Volunteer Sudbury. "So we take out that work for the volunteer. We are able to identify opportunities that match their interests, their needs, their schedule."

Officials said there are also more organizations looking for help.

"With less volunteer engagement there was a lot of community volunteers that were left in the dark as to are they going to be able to go back to their positions? Are there still positions available for them? So we wanted to fill that gap," said Boucher.

The Sudbury Food Bank said it's ecstatic to be welcoming volunteers back.

"The impact of the pandemic we obviously couldn't have the volunteers that's were required, there was wasn't the space or the capacity to handle that," said Dan Xilon the executive director of the Sudbury Food Bank. "But we are proud to say that we now began getting volunteers back in. We are very excited to be going forward with this next step of the covid recovery. "

Officials at the Food Bank said right now they need volunteers more than ever with a big spike in people needing help with food insecurities, another significant impact of the pandemic.