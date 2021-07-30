Uptick in weekly COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka
For a second straight week, Simcoe Muskoka reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 case counts.
According to the health unit, there were 23 infections logged this week, matching the number of cases last week - a 44 per cent increase over the week of July 11, where there were 16 cases.
On Friday, eight new cases were logged in Georgian Bay (3), Clearview (2), Wasaga Beach (1), Barrie (1), and Bradford (1).
Dr. Colin Lee said the jump in positive tests was expected with more lenient restrictions in Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan.
"There are just more people getting physically closer to each other and to different people, and that, of course, allows the virus to potentially jump from an infected person to someone who isn't," explained Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health.
Lee said the Delta variant dominated every positive case this week. "It is two and a half times more contagious."
VACCINATIONS IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA
Currently, 69 per cent of eligible residents have had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 56 per cent are considered fully immunized.
Dr. Lee said public health was working diligently to get the shot into as many arms as possible.
"We can do it. There will be cases, but they will be limited. That is what we're trying to do," Lee said.
He added that this week is the last week for students 12 and older to get their first dose in order to be fully vaccinated when school starts in roughly five weeks.
Second shots are only available 28 days after the first, and Lee pointed out it takes two weeks for the vaccine to take effect.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot approved for the 12 to 17 age group.
WALK-IN COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS THIS WEEKEND
SATURDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Holly Community Centre
171 Mapleton Avenue, Barrie
11 am - 5pm
Canada Summit Centre
20 Park Dr., Huntsville
Dose 1: 10 am – 5 pm
Dose 2: 12 pm - 4 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
Bob Fallis Arena
2961 10 Sideroad, Bradford
12 pm - 5 pm
SUNDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -4 pm
Innisfil Rec Centre
7315 Yonge Street
11 am - 5 pm
North Simcoe Sports and Rec Centre
527 Len Self Blvd., Midland
11 am – 1 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 pm - 4 pm
MONDAY
RVH Immunization Clinic
29 Sperling Drive, Barrie
10 am -6 pm
Innisfil Rec Centre
7315 Yonge Street
11 am - 5 pm
Penetanguishene Memorial Arena
61 Maria St.
11 am – 3 pm
Rotary Place Arena
100 University Ave., Orillia
10 am - 4:30 pm
New Tecumseth Recreation Centre
7300 Industrial Pkwy, Alliston
12 pm – 5 pm
Residents need to bring a health card, list of medications and dress appropriately as there may be a wait outdoors.
Walk-in appointments are available while supplies last.