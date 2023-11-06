Uptown construction projects in Saint John, N.B., approaching next steps

The entrance of uptown Saint John, N.B., is no stranger to construction.

The public space within the Fundy Quay project, officially named ‘Ihtoli-maqahamok – The Gathering Space,’ remains on schedule to be completed by the end of 2023. As the public portion of the work nears its end, work on the private sector is just getting started.

The Fundy Harbour Group is expected to begin work on the first of five multi-use buildings in the weeks ahead. The five buildings will have a total floor area of 69,700 square metres, consisting of 677 residential units and more than 400 internal parking spaces. The main floor in each building will be designated for commercial and retail use.

“They are starting with the western building which will be an additional of 70 units on that site which is exactly what we want to see,” says Saint John City Councillor David Hickey. “That private investment is, I think, a testament to the growth that is happening in this community. We have a long way to go but it’s a really good start for what we hope to see take shape here.

“It’s going to define what private investment and real estate look like in this community and I think that’s really important in determining what this community looks like going forward.”

Part of that growth is happening just across Water Street at the former site of Barbour’s General Store.

After being delayed due to a strike between the City of Saint John and CUPE Local 486 workers earlier in the fall, city crews are working to transform the site into a public space. The work was initially set to be completed during the height of cruise season.

With the final cruise ship of the year is set to arrive Tuesday in the Port City, city officials could have scrapped the public space project and advanced straight to work on a new permeant welcome centre. Work on that project is set to begin in 2024, and Hickey says the city didn’t want to move up the timeline to ensure there wasn’t too much construction happening in one area at one time.

“The aim is to have [the public gathering space] done and then move to [Barbour’s site],” says Hickey. “Just so that we are not under two major construction projects at the same time and can focus where it needs to be.”

The public space at Market Slip is the city’s top construction priority.

“We really want to make sure this space gets turned back to the community,” Hickey says. “It is really representative of the change of vibe we are seeing, especially in uptown Saint John. Also, really, this demonstrates for what growth is going to look like in this community going forward.”

The steps connecting the Harbour Passage and uptown boardwalk are also currently being replaced. Hickey is hoping to continue reworking the popular walking trail in the New Year upon the completion of the new public gathering space.

