Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival returns after two-year hiatus
The Sun Life Uptown Waterloo Jazz Festival will return this summer.
Organizers announced Monday that the popular music event will run from July 22 to July 24.
The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
"We are thrilled to be back presenting live music for our community," said Steve Joyce, the media director and president of the festival, in a news release. "The last two years have been difficult for everyone. We hope that enjoying live music with family and friends will be a welcome relief and a sign that things are getting back to normal."
The headliner for Friday's show will be Canadian crooner Matt Dusk, followed by Monkey House on Saturday, and Steven Taetz on Sunday.
Other performers set to take the stage include: Iron Tonic Jazz Band, Dave Hjin Trio, Avery Raquel, New Vibes Quintet, Youth Jazz Ensemble, Rufus John, Rob Gellner Octet, Laura Anglade, Big Band Theory, Top Pocket, and Ted's Warren Commission.
Organizers said they will also be following all public health guidelines that are in place at the time of the event.
