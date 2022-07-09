Uptown Waterloo Night Market returns at new location

The Uptown Waterloo Night Market is back for another season, but in a new location.

The 2022 season began on Thursday at the Waterloo Public Library on Albert Street and featured over 25 vendors.

A rotating cast of street performers, comedians, and live music have been added as well.

"We have so many new vendors this year," said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of Uptown Waterloo BIA. "We have already had more than 500 people through in the first hour and a half, it's been fantastic."

Weather permitting, the night market will happen every Thursday starting at 7 p.m. in the library parking lot.