Uptown Waterloo opens applications for expanded patios, offers other business supports

The City of Waterloo is expanding supports to businesses hard-hit by ongoing lockdowns as the province gears up to reopen the economy in June.

Applications for extended patios in Uptown Waterloo are now open.

In a news release, city officials said they have established patio districts to encourage people to come to outdoor dining spaces and make the application process easier.

“We encourage businesses to plan for reopening and want them to take advantage of the programs being offered as a part of the City of Waterloo’s economic recovery,” said Justin McFadden, executive director of economic development, in a news release. “We know many businesses are facing significant challenges and we want to do everything we can to help them adapt and recover. We have programs open to businesses all across the city and are available to help them find solutions.”

Applications are available online.

A new program, the COVID-relief Community Improvement Plan, will provide eligible businesses with grants of up to $2,500 to help covered costs associated with the pandemic.

Expenses can be backdated to March 2020, with eligible expenses including building or space alterations, improvements to allow for physical distancing, business operational adaptations, improved ventilation, technology expansion or outdoor expansions.

Businesses can apply for the COVID-relief Community Improvement Plan starting on June 1.

Waterloo is also extending its Support Our Local Economic Recovery (SOLER) imitative, which first launched in 2020.

The initiative will continue through the 2021 outdoor season, and allows businesses temporary land use opportunities for patios, patio expansions, pop-ups and additional signage.