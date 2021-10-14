Uptrending into the high teens this weekend in Calgary

I regret to inform you that the next few articles may be shorter. If you subscribe to the idea that "less news is probably good news," you're right!

West wind off of the foothills piles in over the next two days, potentially triggering warning conditions to the southwest – the better shot for this is tomorrow. Those who deal with pressure sensitivities may not be a huge fan of these adjustments.

Beyond, it's sublime warming conditions for the weekend, as a ridge of high pressure jumps in on the westerly setup. While it won't equal to the start of the month – where we popped into the 20s – it will still strike for the high teens.

These calmer conditions will abate Monday, with a pressing wave of cooler, northern air dropping us closer to normal. Beyond the slump to start our next work week, longer-range conditions aim to hold steady near normal.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny, windy! Gusts W 40 km/h

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 0 C

Friday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2 C

Monday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 8 CEvening: mainly cloudy, low -3 C

Quentin's photo west of Stettler takes the cake today:

Then, Dave went to Fish Creek Park and earned a spot here, too:

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!