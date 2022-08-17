Urban art and music festival in Sudbury this weekend

Preparations are underway in downtown Sudbury for the Up Here Festival this weekend.

It's an urban art and musical event to brighten the downtown with colourful murals and showcase emerging music.

Twin brothers, originally from Halifax, are painting the first mural at the Up Here Festival 2022.

Using a scissor lift, paint cans and brushes, the artists said this creation is called Moose and Bear.

"We wanted to do something big and bold and colourful and friendly that is approachable since it's such a public area. So yah like everyone loves animals, everyone loves colourful paintings," said artist Greg Mitchell.

The twin brothers now live in Toronto and operate a creative agency called Born in the North. They were invited artists to take part in the festival.

"I love being a part of it. It's like a huge compliment too to to be trusted with this massive wall for the festival. I think it's the first one that is being done for the festival so it's a big honour and yes it's just really fun to be outside all day paining this," said Chris Mitchell.

The Up Here Festival kicks off this Friday featuring urban art activities for all ages and eclectic music.

"Paint a bunch of new murals within the downtown core and we present emerging acts so some of the best emerging talent from across the country," said Christian Pelletier, a co-founder of the Up Here Festival.

"So not necessarily big names that everyone knows but a lot of acts that are going to be headliners of tomorrow."

The festival has been running for eight years now and organizers said it's growing each year.

"For us the project really started as an idea you know of beautifying the downtown core and it has quickly transformed into a way to engage with the community. To put up art that challenges people's perspectives that also adds a little bit of quirk and wonder to their daily routine," said Pelletier.

Up Here Square is a unique area on Durham Street.

Organizers said there will be a number of concerts throughout the weekend that are pay as you can to make them accessible to everyone.

For more information on the festival, visit their website.