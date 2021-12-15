Urban hen project to be discontinued in Tecumseh

Urban hens will no longer be permitted in Tecumseh by next spring.

The town’s experiment with urban chickens is coming to an end as of March 1, 2022.

Tecumseh council voted to end the two-year pilot program and give notice to the current licence holders to find other suitable homes for their hens.

The eight current licence holders will also have to remove chicken coops and runs from their properties.

The pilot project allowed urban residents to obtain licences to keep chickens.

Since it began, 13 permits for a total of 76 hens have been issued.Two property owners later withdrew their licences.

The town says there were complaints that the conditions at three other properties were attractive for rodents.

Two of the owners had their licences revoked and the third was assisted in removing the hens.a report

A report to council by clerk Laura Moy says administering the licensing program and responding to complaints took significant staff resources.