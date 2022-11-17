Urban, McGraw and Pardi headline Calgary's 2023 Country Thunder lineup

Some of the biggest names in country music will be making their way to Calgary next summer for the next edition of Country Thunder Alberta.

Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will headline the Aug. 18 to 20, 2023 festival at Fort Calgary.

This will be the second year the festival has been held in Calgary following pandemic-related cancellations in both 2020 and 2021, and organizers were blown away by this summer's turnout.

"The hiatus from one of our favourite places in the world to play was too long, and 2022 proved that the fans in Calgary will always be some of the best in the world," said Troy Vollhoffer, Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, in a statement. "So, that calls for an even bigger and better party for 2023.

"With Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, and Jon Pardi, we have one of the best lineups from start to finish we’ve had in years, and we cannot wait for Summer 2023!"

Calgary's lineup, which will be added to in the weeks to come, is slated to include:

Midland;

Kip Moore;

Carly Pearce;

Parmalee;

Jo Dee Messina;

Hailey Whitters;

Nate Smith;

Josh Ross;

Shane Profitt; and,

Mackenzie Carpenter.

Tickets are available now at Country Thunder.