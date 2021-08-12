Urgent need for crossing guards in Ottawa just weeks before school year begins

There is an urgent need to hire more crossing guards ahead of a new school year.

The Ottawa Safety Council (OSC) says the "need is great" for guards, and they are looking to fill nearly 80 positions across the city.

"We need to hire at least 25 full-time positions, and upwards of 50 back up guards to help," said Stephanie Dotto, head of OSC recruitment.

Dotto says there has always been a need for more guards, but after a disruptive school year due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, only 85 per cent of guards are returning.

New homes and schools built across Ottawa are adding pressure to cover new crossing locations.

"Some guards can’t come back…. and with the city growing we have new spots being created, it makes it a bit of a challenge and with COVID and the economic situation, it’s pretty tough," said Dotto.

There is a need all over the city, but especially in areas like Kanata, Wellington West, and Barrhaven.

Those looking to apply need to be 16 years or older. Shifts are forty minutes in the morning or afternoon, and guards can typically work up to 10 hours a week.

Caroline Cross has been a guard for a decade in Kanata. She says last year was tough not being able to see students for much of the year, but is looking forward to get back on the road.

"I’ve missed having the continuity of being at work all the time because of the pandemic. It will be terrific to be back in September," said Cross.

The veteran crossing guard says it is rewarding to able to work to keep the community safe.

"It is nice to know you are making an impact on the parents and the children," said Cross.

"We are short guards, and the schools need crossing guards. There is no other protection for the kids when they are crossing."

To apply online visit: https://www.ottawasafetycouncil.ca/employment-opportunities/