The owner of an urn has claimed the remains of their late pet, Mounties in Chilliwack say.

A white urn was found in November near a bus stop on Yale Road, the RCMP said.

It had no identifying features other than the initials "BJ" on the bottom.

Police issued a statement earlier this month about the strange find, after being unable to track down its owner.

The tactic worked.

The RCMP said Tuesday that a reader had seen an article about the urn online, and immediately recognized it.

That person contacted the owner of the pet whose remains the urn contained.

The urn was returned last week.

Police called it "a pleasant conclusion."