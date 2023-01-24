Urn stolen from Calgary storage locker had ashes of victims’ parents: police

Calgary police hope to recover an urn stolen from a commercial storage facility in the community of Vista Heights last month.

Investigators say someone broke into a storage locker in the facility, located in the 2100 block of 23rd Street N.E., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

The urn, which contains the ashes of the victim's parents, was among several sentimental items that were taken.

The urn is blue and silver, and approximately 20 to 25 centimetres (8" to 10") tall.

Police say the man who stole the items was wearing a grey hoodie under a black zip-up jacket, a red baseball cap and black shoes with white soles.

He was seen driving a Hyundai Kona, believed to be a 2017 to 2022 model, with an unknown passenger.

"We're hoping the public may have seen the urn, or the culprit(s) will show some compassion and return the items to the victim," said Det. Paul Hussey in a Tuesday news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously.