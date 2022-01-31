US$80K worth of alcohol stolen from Guelph business
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Two trailers full of alcohol were stolen from a Guelph business over the weekend.
In a news release, the Guelph Police Service said officers were called to the location on Clair Road West just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning.
Staff reportedly “arrived to find both trailers had been detached from their trucks and then hauled away.”
The alcohol in each trailer is valued at US$40,000, for a combined value of US$80,000.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.
