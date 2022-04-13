iHeartRadio

USB containing lost family photos returned to owner: West Shore RCMP

Mounties in Langford, B.C., say a lost USB that contained family photos has been returned to its owner, after police announced that they were looking to return the device Wednesday.

The owners were identified Wednesday afternoon, and the USB has since been returned, according to RCMP.

"West Shore RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance."

