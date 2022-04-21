Use of force by Lethbridge Police Service down in 2021, report indicates

Police officers have a number of tools at their disposal when they need to initiate an arrest, but the Lethbridge Police Service says its members needed to resort to using force much less often in 2021.

According to data released in its Subject Behaviour Officer Response Report, the LPS says it resolved 99.5 per cent of more than 36,000 calls for service in 2021 without the use of force.

Officials say this is because LPS members have "comprehensive training" to deal with all different types of situations.

"An officer's most valuable tool is their voice," said Acting Staff Sgt. Rick Semenuik, with the LPS training unit in a release.

"When we respond to a call, we're trained to assess the situation and subjects involved, re-assess as the matter evolves and in most cases the use of de-escalation and disengagement techniques to help gain the benefit of time and options enables a resolution that does not involve any use of force or result in any injuries."

Every time force other than "cooperative handcuffing or escort techniques" is used to arrest a suspect, the officer involved must file a subject behavior officer response report.

"(They must also be filed when) there's an injury to the officer, subject or bystander, a firearm or less lethal weapon (Conducted Energy Weapon, Arwen, sock gun) is displayed or there’s an accidental discharge of a firearm or less lethal weapon," LPS said.

Those reports are then reviewed to identify and address any issues or trends that might arise.

Between 2020 and 2021, LPS says there were 11 per cent fewer of those reports filed.

MENTAL HEALTH TOOLS AVAILABLE

While the latest report identified a downward trend in use of force against suspects, LPS says it also highlighted a number of issues presented in the incidents they faced.

"In 2021, 40 per cent of the cases where force was used involved subjects who were perceived as being agitated or intoxicated by alcohol or drugs, 28 per cent were in a state of crisis, 19 per cent had, or were reported to have, access to weapons and eight per cent were believed to be suffering from mental illness," police said.

As a result of this increase, LPS began a policy to pair a police officer with a mental health therapist to assist in high-risk situations.

"All LPS officers are provided ongoing training to help them respond effectively to calls involving individuals suffering from mental health concerns."

This spring, the LPS will launch new tools "to better understand and respond to mental health calls."

They include a safety briefing to help officers identify if suspects need to be transported to a designated facility and an online resource to teach members about brain development and the effects of stress and adverse experiences on individuals.