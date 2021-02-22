B.C.'s police watchdog has filed a report saying charges should be considered after a man suffered serious dog bites during his arrest in Abbotsford.

The Independent Investigations Office says the incident happened after police received a report last July that a man was barricaded inside a residence with a child.

It has filed a report saying there are reasonable grounds to believe an officer may have committed offences in relation to use of a police dog in the man's arrest.

But it notes that for charges to be approved, the B.C. Prosecution Service must conclude there is a substantial likelihood of conviction and that prosecution is in the public interest.