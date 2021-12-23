'Use your best mask': Why Sask.'s top doctor recommends an upgrade

Amid an Omicron surge, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer recommends a mask upgrade, saying a single layer of cloth is not enough to protect from the new variant.

“We’ve always said use your best mask, which in many cases can be a tightly woven three-layer mask that is washed before use,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, adding many people are choosing to insert filters into their masks.

For people who are considered high-risk, Shahab says they can use medical or surgical masks. However, he says many are now considering upgrading to KN95 or N95 respirators.

“That may be especially important if you are severely immuno-suppressed and have to be in a situation where you could get exposed,” Shahab said.

“It could be important in crowded settings with poor ventilation.”

Regardless of mask type, Shahab says it needs to fit well. Gaps between the face and the mask leave openings for the virus to get in.

According to Shahab, evidence shows Omicron cases are doubling roughly every five days.

While transmission rates are higher, early data suggests Omicron could be less severe than the Delta variant when it comes to illness and hospitalizations.

However, NDP leader Ryan Meili said it’s too soon to make assumptions, adding people should not let their guard down.

“If that is the assumption that is informing people’s behaviour, I think that would be very unwise,” Meili said.

Shahab said masks are not the only layer of protection against COVID-19 and the Omicron variant. He is reminding the public to stay home if you are sick, take a rapid antigen test before attending events, and reduce your contacts.

OMICRON LEADING TO RISE IN MASK SALES

Staff at Prairie Pro Mask Company have been manufacturing three-layer surgical masks in Regina for the last year.

Brad Wetterstrand, co-founder and vice president, says people seem to be stocking up on their products in light of the new variant and Dr. Shahab’s advice.

“It’s definitely increased our sales here in the last couple weeks,” Wetterstrand said.

The company has produced and sold tens of thousands of masks, which are tested at accredited Canadian labs. Wetterstrand says the masks offer level two protection on the ASTM scale used for surgical masks.

“There are three levels of protection and ours falls in the middle range,” he said.

Level two and three masks require 98 per cent filtration efficiency, while level one masks require 95 per cent. Level three provides greater fluid resistance.

Prairie Pro masks protect against low to moderate levels of aerosols, spray and fluids, as well as certain particulate contaminants. However, like any mask, they do not completely eliminate exposure to or risk of contracting COVID-19.​