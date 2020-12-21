The province's consumer watchdog is offering some advice ahead of the holidays for people giving and receiving gift cards.

"In Saskatchewan, in most cases, balances on gift cards can’t expire," the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) said in a news release.

"The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act bans retail business gift cards from having an expiry date."

The FCAA said gift cards can expire only if a retailer issues a gift card for a charitable purpose or if "nothing of value" was exchanged for the card.

While gift cards typically can't expire, the FCCA advises that they should be used sooner, rather than later.

"Use your gift cards promptly. If you have a gift card for a business that has closed, your options may be limited."

The FCAA also shared the following tips:

Generally, gift cards have no additional fees

Most businesses cannot charge extra activation or service fees to buy or use gift cards. An additional fee is allowed if the consumer is replacing a card, or for customizing the card.

No sales when buying a gift card

Retailers are not permitted to charge PST or GST when a gift card is sold. Taxes are applied when the gift card is redeemed for purchases

Check for damage or tampering

Don't buy gift cards that have damaged packaging. If it appears to have been tampered with, let an employee know.