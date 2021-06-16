Use your seatbelt, Temiskaming OPP say, after driver ejected from vehicle following crash

A driver had to been airlifted to hospital using Ontario's emergency Ornge helicopter this week, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said, after a crash on Highway 65 West near Henwood Road 2, in the Township of Henwood.

"Further investigation revealed that the driver lost control and struck the ditch," police said in a news release. "The driver was ejected and became trapped under the vehicle. The driver sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital by Ornge."

The crash took place around 11 a.m. June 14. The highway was closed and reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m.

"The OPP would like to remind motorists it takes mere seconds to fasten your seatbelt and it takes mere seconds to lose your life because you didn't," the release said.